‘The Watcher’: All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Series

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Now is the perfect time to get hooked on another true crime story. The Watcher premieres this week and tells the true story of a family who bought their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to want to sell it months later because of a stalker who harasses them through anonymous letters. It’s based on information in an article by Reeves Wiedeman in 2018 called “The Haunting of a Dream House”.

Netflix is making an upcoming TV show about Derek and Maria with Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, and more. Other cast members include Mia Farrow, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Jennifer Coolidge, Noma Dumezweni, and Joe Mantello. It will be filmed in Brooklyn with a new storyline that any true story of theirs should have!

Derek and Maria were concerned that someone was out to get them into their new house near Hockinson. They included signed letters from “The Watcher” in the home’s closing instructions to try and put a name on this mysterious person. But just months after moving in, the nature of this person became clear- they either lived in the house or observed it for years from around the city. With just a few short weeks left before the house went up for sale, Derek and Maria wanted to offload it quickly. They still couldn’t sell it easily- some things are worth waiting for.

Once the family started being harassed and watched, it didn’t take long for them to identify a few suspects in the neighborhood.

Was Michael Langford The Watcher?

One of the suspects in the case, at least as far as the family was concerned, was their next-door neighbor, Michael Langford. They made this discovery after hosting a barbeque soon after purchasing their house. According to another neighbor, Peggy lived with her children, all in their 60s—a mother-daughter duo who were described as “a bit odd” but “harmless.” Derek’s front porch alerted him when he noticed that one of her sons, Michael Langford, had a unique name and described him as “kind of a Boo Radley character,” which led to concern. At least one could have been the person sending creepy letters letting them know they were being watched.

But when Derek brought this suspicion to one of the town detectives, he was told that Michael had already been questioned and denied knowing about the letters. Michael was brought in for questioning again, but there wasn’t enough evidence to say he’s The Watcher.

