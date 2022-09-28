Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Walking Dead:’ Norman Reedus Is Not Ready To Say Bye To Daryl Dixon

Avatar photo

Published

The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead cast, The Walking Dead plot, The Walking Dead updates
Image Credit: AMC Studios

Norman Reedus might end his time as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. However, his character’s story will go on in an upcoming spinoff.

Reedus, during his first audition for the zombie apocalypse drama, was intended for the role of Merle Dixon, Daryl’s brother. When that role went to Michael Rooker, the series creators developed an entirely new character that wasn’t in the comic books for Reedus.

While speaking with Variety, Reedus said he didn’t think the role would last as long. It also surprised him that he was not ready to say goodbye to his character. “I feel like because he wasn’t in the comic book, and they let me run with it, I want to bookend it,” he said. “I feel like I birthed this child and someone can’t tell me when it’s over. I want to see it either have a happy ending or not. That character, I got to really make it my own and that felt great to collaborate. At first, they had me taking drugs and being racist and all this stuff, and I convinced them that, no, no, I want to have grown up with it and been ashamed of it.”

Sadly, Reedus won’t be returning with his character alongside Carol, played by Melissa McBride, and she decided to opt out while the series is filming in Europe. However, Norman Reedus has potential plans for their reunion.

For more updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Munsters, The Munsters cast, The Munsters plot The Munsters, The Munsters cast, The Munsters plot

Entertainment

When Will Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Premiere On Netflix?

The Munsters are returning with a new movie from writer, director, and producer Rob Zombie. It’s based on the iconic family sitcom of the...

47 seconds ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

Blonde Starring Ana De Armas Release Date

Blonde starring Ana de Armas, is almost here. This drama film will be released on Netflix today, and viewers will be taken on a...

1 min ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

Tell Me Lies Episode 6 Release Time On Hulu

The enticing new series Tell me lies quickly became a Hulu favorite among the audiences. The first five episodes are currently streaming, and episode...

3 mins ago
The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid plot, The Little Mermaid cast, The Little Mermaid release updates The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid plot, The Little Mermaid cast, The Little Mermaid release updates

Entertainment

‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast, Release Date, and More

The live-action The Little Mermaid will make its way onto the big screens in the summer of 2023. The movie, which involves talented songstress...

3 mins ago
Pierce Brosnan, James Bond, Pierce Brosnan on james bond Pierce Brosnan, James Bond, Pierce Brosnan on james bond

Entertainment

Pierce Brosnan Doesn’t Care Who Will Plays James Bond Next

No Time To Die was released a year ago. The final James Bond movie featured Daniel Craig as the famous super-spy, released in theatres....

4 mins ago
Alan Rickman, Alan Rickman harry potter, Alan Rickman book Alan Rickman, Alan Rickman harry potter, Alan Rickman book

Entertainment

Alan Rickman’s Diary Reveals Why Rickman Continued Playing Severus Snape

Fans of Harry Potter may never forget the loss of actor Alan Rickman, and no one can outperform the role of Professor Severus Snape....

5 mins ago
Larys Strong, House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon plot, House of the Dragon reviews Larys Strong, House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon plot, House of the Dragon reviews

Entertainment

The Showrunner Of House of the Dragon Talks About Larys Strong’s big Turn

The Strongs are a bit stuck as the longstanding love affair between Rhaenyra and Harwin threatens to come up. After Criston Cole tells Harwin...

7 mins ago
House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock

Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ Cuted its First Significant Character?

All the characters in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood has one child missing: in Martin’s novel, Daeron Targaryen. He’s the youngest kid...

7 mins ago
Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner New movie, Horizon plot, Horizon cast Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner New movie, Horizon plot, Horizon cast

Entertainment

What is The Plot Of The Western Film Horizon Starring Kevin Costner?

Kevin Costner is not new to the Westerns, thanks to his Paramount Network series, Yellowstone. Presently, he’s working on those talents for a new...

8 mins ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show:’ Mila Kunis Reveals Jackie Has a Teen Child In The Teaser

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mila Kunis from the Luckiest Girl Alive reveals some juicy details about That ’70s Show reboot, That...

10 mins ago
Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot Dead to Me season 3, Dead to Me, Dead to Me season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me season 3’ Release Date, Plot, and More

The third and final season of Dead to Me is not far away. Fans of the Emmy-nominated dark comedy series have been eagerly waiting...

10 mins ago
They Cloned Tyrone, They Cloned Tyrone plot, They Cloned Tyrone trailer They Cloned Tyrone, They Cloned Tyrone plot, They Cloned Tyrone trailer

Entertainment

The Trailer Of They Cloned Tyrone Teases Wild Jamie Foxx Netflix film.

Netflix gave us a glimpse of the title through its 2022 Movie Preview video event. Fans still wanted to get an even more exclusive...

12 mins ago