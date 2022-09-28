‘The Walking Dead:’ Norman Reedus Is Not Ready To Say Bye To Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus might end his time as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. However, his character’s story will go on in an upcoming spinoff.

Reedus, during his first audition for the zombie apocalypse drama, was intended for the role of Merle Dixon, Daryl’s brother. When that role went to Michael Rooker, the series creators developed an entirely new character that wasn’t in the comic books for Reedus.

While speaking with Variety, Reedus said he didn’t think the role would last as long. It also surprised him that he was not ready to say goodbye to his character. “I feel like because he wasn’t in the comic book, and they let me run with it, I want to bookend it,” he said. “I feel like I birthed this child and someone can’t tell me when it’s over. I want to see it either have a happy ending or not. That character, I got to really make it my own and that felt great to collaborate. At first, they had me taking drugs and being racist and all this stuff, and I convinced them that, no, no, I want to have grown up with it and been ashamed of it.”

Sadly, Reedus won’t be returning with his character alongside Carol, played by Melissa McBride, and she decided to opt out while the series is filming in Europe. However, Norman Reedus has potential plans for their reunion.

