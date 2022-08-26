Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Published

The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast
Image Credit: Universal Content Productions[

On Wednesday, June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuted, and we finally found out what happens between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella Academy. Last we saw of our favourite Hargreeves siblings, they were battling it out against the Commission and trying to find a way home. But when they got back to their present-day timeline, everything changed.

Now, in season 3, they will have to deal with the fact that the Sparrows now live in their home. As Number Five states in the trailer, they have created a time travel paradox and they will have to figure out how to fix it.

Is The Umbrella Academy season 4 coming?

Yes! On August 25, Netflix announced that season 4 is on the way, but there is also a bit of bad news for fans. And the bad news is that the fourth season will be the last season of season 4.

The Cast of The Umbrella Academy

Along with the renewal of season 4, Netflix also confirmed which cast members we will be seeing in season 4. Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Justin H. Min, and Colm Feore will each reprise their roles in season 4.

Predictions of release date of The Umbrella Academy season 4

Since Netflix has now announced on August 25, that The Umbrella Academy season 4 is coming, we had expected it to come out sometime in 2024.

For further updates on The Umbrella Academy season 4 stay tuned with us.

Thanks for Reading

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix! Director John Hamburg...

7 hours ago
The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot

Entertainment

Why ‘The Sandman’ is Currently the Most Streamed Show in the World

Neil Gaiman has been shooting down bad live-action adaptations of his seminal comic for the last decade. In 2019, Netflix announced their super-ambitious adaptation...

7 hours ago
Colm Meaney, star trek Colm Meaney, star trek

Entertainment

Colm Meaney Says He Would Return to Star Trek for a ‘Worf Series’

The character of Chief O’Brien was played by Colm Meaney on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the...

7 hours ago
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot

Entertainment

Where Can I Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

The viewers have never seen a film so all-encompassing. It consisted of action, comedy, and emotional scenes that can rip someone’s heart out and...

8 hours ago
Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Removes ‘Avatar’ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

The fans, hoping to view Avatar in the upcoming days, weeks, or months, from their home, will have to wait a little longer. The...

8 hours ago
The Witcher, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

‘The Witcher’ Recasts ‘Rience’ For Season 3

The Witcher season 2 introduced a lot of new elements to the Continent, including plenty of different monsters, the Wild Hunt, the witcher’s keep...

8 hours ago

Entertainment

‘The Invitation’: Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

We are just a few weeks away from the spooky season. However, we can still start the horror movie marathon much earlier than usual....

8 hours ago
Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot

Entertainment

‘Gutsy’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Gutsy is a brand new docu-series available on Apple TV+. The series contains a diverse cast of trailblazing women. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are...

8 hours ago
Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast

Entertainment

‘Superman & Lois’: Jordan Elsass Says He May Quit Acting After Leaving Show

Jordan Elsass is considering taking a break from his acting profession after he departed from The CW’s Superman & Lois. Elsass would not be...

8 hours ago
Star Wars, Star Wars cast, Star Wars plot Star Wars, Star Wars cast, Star Wars plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Day Schedule: Star Wars, Thor, She-Hulk and More!

Disney Plus has filled our small screens with more Star Wars TV in three years. Now that Disney+ Day is on the horizon once...

8 hours ago
outlander season 7, outlander outlander season 7, outlander

Entertainment

‘Outlander’: Will Wendigo Donner Return for Season 7?

Outlander Season 5 ended with Claire being kidnapped by Lionel Brown and his men. One of those men was Wendigo Donner. Wendigo was a...

8 hours ago
The Bad Batch Season 2, The Bad Batch The Bad Batch Season 2, The Bad Batch

Entertainment

‘The Bad Batch’: Season 2 Release Date Update

Since The Bad Batch Season 2’s first season ended on a sad yet hopeful note, Star Wars fans have been begging for news of...

8 hours ago