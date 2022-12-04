The Tetris Murders Episode 1 To 3: Release Date, Updates And More

In this series, Sandra Brown and the Palo Alto Police Department reexamine the scene and again verify the evidence to provide their views.

This series raises a lot of questions:-

What more information will this provide? Was it a suicide murder all along, or something even more alarming?

We just need to wait a few days to know the answer to all these questions.

The Tetris Muders Episodes 1 to 3 Release Date

The Tetris Murders Episodes 1 to 3 is supposed to be released on December 5th, 2022. We don’t have any information about the countries where it will be made available to watch and where it won’t. Since the streaming rights belong to Investigation Discovery (ID) and discovery+, it might be available to all supported countries. The time of release is:

9 PM EASTERN TIME

8 PM CENTRAL TIME, on ID

It will also arrive on discover+ the same day.

How To Watch The Tetris Murders Episodes 1 to 3?

Viewers will need a valid subscription to watch because it will be available on Investigation Discovery (ID) and discovery+. People can use Investigation Discovery by linking their TV provider accounts, but all can not be linked.

Discovery+ is subscription-based. Those who do not have a subscription can easily get one for $4.99 a month. Students can get it as low as $2.99, but it has certain limitations. These are the only places where you can watch it right now.

