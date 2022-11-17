‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 2 Release Schedule: Episode Release Dates

The HBO Max original seems entertaining, as it navigates the lives of four rather peculiar roommates, each with their own set of problems. This series is arguably educational, mainly when it deals with the complicated situations that often appear with exploring relationships, sexuality, and identity.

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 episode release schedule

This new season of The Sex Lives of College Girls is supposed to release on Thursday, November 17, on HBO Max. On this date, the streaming service will add the first two episodes of the season. Following the premiere, two brand-new episodes will be released every Thursday until the season 2 finale on Thursday, December 15

The season 2 release schedule should therefore look a little like this:

November 17 – Episodes 1-2

November 24 – Episodes 3-4

December 1 – Episodes 5-6

December 8 – Episodes 7-8

December 15 – Episodes 9-10

Considering what all these episodes are set to be about, Harper’s Bazaar says that season 2 will start from where the previous season ended. Thus we will see the girls get into even more college shenanigans that’ll have us laughing so hard we’ll cry. Viewers can also expect a new relationship or two form, especially now that Mitchell Slaggert is in and Gavin Leatherwood (the actor who played Kimberly’s love interest in season 1) is out.

