The Sequel to Inside Out Graces Our Screens on June 14th

Nine years ago the Pixar and Disney animated film Inside Out was released and now the sequel will be reaching theaters worldwide on the 14th of June with new voice actors voicing new emotions.

Inside Out

The plot of the first movie centered around eleven-year-old Riley while she navigated some changes in her life. These changes included moving houses and moving cities as well as moving schools, and away from her friends—all really tough things for a pre-teenager to get used to. From the beginning of the film, we are introduced to the little beings inside of Riley’s head, who control her emotions and how to react to such big changes. The emotions this eleven-year-old has are Disgust, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Joy. Amy Poehler voices Joy, Lewis Black is Anger and Phyllis Smith is Sadness. While Bill Hader is Fear and Mindy Kaling is Disgust.

Pixar/YouTube.com

Depression and Sadness Representation

These basic emotions that we are born with have to slowly learn how to work together to navigate problems and how to balance their different emotions. It is shown that we should embrace sadness, not push it aside, and disguise it by forcing happiness. This is discovered the hard way in this film.

In a moment of chaos, Joy and Sadness were forced out of the headquarters of the brain. They were thrown into long-term memory where they needed to make their way back to the main part of the brain. On their journey back, Joy learned that Riley needs Sadness but it took time for her to learn this lesson. Joy believed that Riley can be happy all the time. However, the ability to feel all emotions, even negative is a gift, not a curse. Back in the brain, where mostly negative emotions have taken the helm, they came up with the idea to run away. This caused them to lose control of the panel which allows them to stay in control of her actions and emotions. This is a very accurate depiction of how depression works and is the first of its kind in an animated film.

“Here’s what Inside Out gets so right: in essence, depression results from an obstruction in grieving, from experiencing the futility of holding onto what is gone, but not being able to let go. Riley’s journey, then, is her discovery of the fact that Joy cannot exist robustly unless it is partnered with Sadness because Sadness’ function and purpose is to register, speak to, and facilitate the release of the pain of, the experience of loss. In other words, sadness’ function is to grieve. Without grief, when exposed to the inevitable changes and losses of life, Joy is unequipped for the pain and it’s depression that becomes the solution to the unremitting pain of the loss, of relationships as self.” Psyched/Marty Cooper

The depiction of depression and its solution is so well done that many therapists and mental health experts use the film to teach kids the importance of sadness. We now live in a world where young boys are told that crying and being emotional is a sign of weakness. This movie shows them that it is okay to do these things. In fact, it shows them that is very important to.

Inside Out 2

The long-awaited sequel is finally gracing our big screens on the 14th of June. The movie follows Riley as she navigates puberty. We will follow her through her journey through the eyes of Riley’s emotions. In addition to Joy, Fear, Sadness, Disgust, and Anger, her teenage years add new emotions to the mix. These new emotions include Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. Anixety is voiced by Maya Hawke who is known for her role as Robin in the popular series Stranger Things. Envy is played by Ayo Edebiri who is famous for her roles in The Bear and Abbott Elementary. Ennui is Adele Exarchopoulos, a French actress who most recently was in Passages and Wingwomen. Embarrassment is voiced by Paul Walter Hauser who was in Cruella and I, Tonya.

Pixar/YouTube.com

Representation of the Difficult Teenager Years

The teenage years are a very difficult time for most teenagers. This is when they figure out what group in secondary school they belong to, how to navigate their bodies changing and the different feelings they have, and how to fit in. It is a different but universal expereince for everyone. For me, it was being able to seem normal when they feel anything but normal. We just have the trailers to go off so far. But as far as I can tell, Inside Out 2 is going to very accurately depict what it feels like to not know anything about your body’s changes.

In the sequel, our main emotions are bottled up and the new ones take the helm as Riley enters the next phase of life. A recent image from the film shows the main emotions in a bottle; surpressing the emotions. This is further shown in the Belief System. This Belief System is located under Headquarters and represents Riley’s different beliefs from silly things to important major life morals.

“Holstein envisioned the Belief System as a near-sacred space; “the holy of holies,” he describes. “It felt very temple-like being in a space where you could listen to the things that Riley believed in. To hear them expressed instrumentally with Riley’s voice was a very emotionally impactful thing,” he says. “There are not any times when Joy can speak to Riley, and it created this opportunity where Joy and Riley could talk in a way that felt very beautiful and unexplored.” Entertainment Weekly/Maureen Lee Lenker

The different beliefs are represented through cords of light that flicker and resemble sound waves. This is to show that all beliefs do not stay for life and that values and opinions can change. Being a teenager is a time where start changing learning and developing as a human being. The addition of these new emotions and the belief system will resonate with a lot of audiences out there. This sequel will hopefully help teenagers who are navigating this difficult period in their lives.

Conclusion

Overall, with the way that the first movie accurately depecticed depression and change, I am feeling very hopeful for this sequel. The addition of new emotions that only seem to appear when you reach puberty are very accurate. These emotions come along with the fear of not fitting in, a feeling that nearly every person has felt in their life. I for one cannot wait to see this on opening night!