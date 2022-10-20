‘The School for Good and Evil’ Star Jamie Flatters’ Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The School for Good and Evil is finally streaming on Netflix! Have you watched it already? If so, you’d know that one of the characters introduced in the film is named Tedros, played by Jamie Flatters.

Tedros is the son of King Arthur and heir to The crown of Camelot. He attends the School for Good and is romantically involved with Beatrix until he takes a liking to Agatha (Sofia Wylie). Tedros is also considered the most handsome boy at the School for Good and is loved by most of the Evergirls.

If you want to learn more about the actor who brought Jamie to life, then read on below! We’ve provided all the juicy details in this article.

Jamie Flatters age

Jamie was born on July 7, 2000, in London, United Kingdom. He is 22 years old, and his star sign is Cancer.

Jamie Flatters height

Biography Mask reports that Jamie stands 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Jamie Flatters Instagram

If you’re looking for an actor with great talent, Instagram might be your perfect destination. To find this talented actor, you can search for his handle, @jamieflatters.

Jamie Flatters roles

Jamie has had a few roles in TV shows such as Flat TV, So Awkward, Liar and Close to Me. He has also had a role in a short film called Silence and an exciting Netflix drama film called The Forgotten Battle.

Avatar sequel releases will continue, with Avatar: The Way of Water coming on December 16, 2022. He will also be in Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Black Dog, and more.