‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’: What’s it About? And Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s latest docuseries, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, arrived on the small screen on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is based on the events between 2008-2009 when a group of teenagers broke into the homes of celebrities and stole their clothes and jewelry. The stars included Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Fox, and Lindsay Lohan. They are some of the biggest celebrities of the time. However, these teenagers didn’t do it for the money; they just wanted to wear and show off what they had taken.

The teenagers included Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, Ray Lopez Jr., and Johnny Ajar.

Nick Prugo was the one who eventually got them caught as he confessed. This led to jail time for a few and probation for others. Lee, Neiers, Prugo, and Ajar served in jail for quite some time. The rest of the group mostly got three years of probation and fines.

This docuseries will be one of the first times they will be able to speak out for themselves instead of having their story told by a film director. Audrina Patridge, one of the famous victims, will also be featured in this docuseries.

