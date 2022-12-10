‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2 Is Not Coming In December

The Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is an animated sitcom with positive reviews and a famous cast of characters.

But don’t wait until it arrives on the streaming platform in December, as season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will not appear on Disney+ this month.

When will The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 premiere on Disney+?

Viewers wonder, “How long will I wait to watch the next season?” The series is supposed to be back for its season 2 premiere in February. Although no specific date has been set, this is good news for fans of the series who want to know if the Proud family would get another chance to shine in another season.

Season 2 premiere date of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 is February. It is not a surprising announcement because Season 1 aired on February 23rd, 2022. If the season premieres around the same time, that would suggest that it will be exactly a year since the series premiere. The show is based on the original series aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. It’s an animated family sitcom with many others following in its footsteps.

