The Midnight Club Star William Chris Sumpter Height, Age, Instagram, And More

William Chris Sumpter age, William Chris Sumpter height
Image Credit: Netflix

It was announced that an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel, The Midnight Club, will be created for Netflix in 2020. That adaptation is finally here, and we cannot get enough of a thrilling show. William Chris Sumpter portrays Sam Greene, one of the members of the infamous club at Brightcliffe Hospice.

There are only a few Spenser actors in the world, and one of them is William, who people know as Chris. He plays Spencer in the 90s, someone who faces daily stigma based on HIV infection and being homosexual. Here’s everything you need to know about this specific artist.

William Chris Sumpter age

The Spencer actor is 20 years old. He was born July 14, 2002, in Tampa, Florida, but grew up in Manhattan, New York. His star sign is Cancer.

William Chris Sumpter’s height

According to his official IMDb page, the actor stands at 5’10” (178 cm).

William Chris Sumpter’s Instagram

If you’re obsessed with Will ( but who isn’t?), you should follow him on Instagram. You can find him under the handle “@william.chris.sumpter.” There is plenty of content to snack on, such as backstage photos from The Midnight Club and stylish selfies.

William Chris Sumpter’s roles

IMDb has to say about William Chris Sumpter: ‘At the time of the last update, they had four acting credits. These are NYC Dreams as Teen Theo (2020), Power (TV Series) as Young Jamie (2020), Bushwick Beats as Kid Hype Intern (2019).’

