Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Ruth Codd Instagram, Age, Height, And More

Avatar photo

Published

Ruth Codd, The Midnight Club, Ruth Codd height, Ruth Codd cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The newest horror-drama series, The Midnight Club, finally arrived on Netflix on October 7th and accumulated many instant fans. The hair-raising and heart-racing show stars a number of talented young actors, including new up-and-prodigy Irish actress Ruth Codd, who portrays Ilonka’s roommate Anya, an outgoing lower-leg amputee terminally ill with cancer and living in Brightcliffe Hospice.

It’s unsurprising that her fiery character has caught viewers’ attention, and many are keen to learn more about the actress. So, here’s everything you need to know about Ruth.

The Midnight Club star Ruth Codd’s age

The Irish actress who plays Anya is 26 years old, although not much is known about her birthday. She grew up in Wexford, Ireland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruth Codd height

The talented actress stands at the height of 5’7.

Ruth Codd Instagram

You can find the Anya actress on Instagram under the handle @ruthcodd. If you follow her, you’ll find the posts fun pictures like one of her covered in bubbles and a picture from an episode of Game of Thrones.

Ruth Codd roles

We’re quite shocked, but The Midnight Club was Ruth’s debut in the acting world. According to reports, producers for the show first discovered her on TikTok (which she has since deleted), where she boasted a large following for videos about awareness for the amputee community. But unsurprisingly, she’s shown off her acting skills as she’s already bagged another role in Mike Flanagan’s next project, titled The Fall of the House of Usher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Entertainment

Love Is Blind Season 3 cast: Who is in the new season?

Love Blind Season 3 will be here before you know it. We’ll be looking at the 30 singles eager to find love this season....

17 hours ago
House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock

Entertainment

Who Is ‘Aegon Targaryen’ Married To In ‘House Of The Dragon’?

House of the Dragon recently released Episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides,” and it might just be their best one yet. It certainly...

20 hours ago
Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ After Theaters?

The live-action/animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is currently running in theaters and begins on Friday, Oct. 7th. The movie stars singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes....

21 hours ago
Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot, Violent Night review, Violent Night release date Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot, Violent Night review, Violent Night release date

Entertainment

Where To Watch Violent Night Starring David Harbour Online?

That’s right, David Harbour will play the role of Santa Claus! And we couldn’t be happier. The upcoming film Violent Night will have him...

21 hours ago
Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot

Entertainment

The Cast Of The Upcoming Christmas Movie Violent Night

Santa Claus is coming to town; if you’re on his list of bad gifts, he might not grant your wish. The New Universal Pictures...

21 hours ago
Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘The Right One In’?

The latest adaptation of “Let the Right One In” is a Swedish television show based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel. After going through...

21 hours ago
Scream movies, Scream movies cast, Scream movies paramount Scream movies, Scream movies cast, Scream movies paramount

Entertainment

Are Any Of ‘The Scream’ Movies On Netflix?

It’s a spooky season, so you know what that means! It’s time to sit and unwind with our favorite creepy, scary, thrilling movies. One...

21 hours ago
Bros, Bros Plot, Bros Cast, Bros review Bros, Bros Plot, Bros Cast, Bros review

Entertainment

When Will ‘Bros’ Be Available To Purchase On DVD and Blu-ray?

Would you like to watch a romantic comedy with new faces? If so, then check out Bros. The film is now in theaters and...

21 hours ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Igby Rigney Height, Instagram, Age, And More

On Friday, October 7th, The Midnight Club dropped on Netflix at midnight. This is the perfect film for getting into the spooky spirit of...

22 hours ago
Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max

Entertainment

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ cast: Who will voice the iconic characters?

After much anticipation, we now have more news about HBO Max’s Velma series. Executive producer and actress Mindy Kalig revealed the show’s cast while...

22 hours ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘White Lotus’ New Episodes Release Updates

One of the reasons The White Lotus has been so successful is that it has an engaging story with talented actors. It’s not surprising...

22 hours ago
It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Online This Halloween

It’s that time of the season when everything changes, and everyone feels a bit more jolly. The countdown to winter has begun, so here...

22 hours ago