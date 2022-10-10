The Midnight Club Star Igby Rigney Height, Instagram, Age, And More

On Friday, October 7th, The Midnight Club dropped on Netflix at midnight. This is the perfect film for getting into the spooky spirit of Halloween! Igby Rigney plays Kevin in this film, and people are putting him online as a boy-next-door type with a gorgeous smile.

Kevin is a former athletic star who moves into Briarcliff after being diagnosed with leukemia. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who portrays him.

The Midnight Club star Igby Rigney’s age

Igby Rigney, whose celebrity name is The Midnight Club, was born on June 6th of, 2003. He grew up in Westchester and has just turned 19 today. His star sign is Gemini. Common traits of a Gemini include flexibility, extroversion, and cleverness that never leads to a boring moment.

Igby Rigney height

According to Igby’s official IMDb page, the actor stands at the height of 5ft 8″ (173 cm).

Is Igby Rigney on Instagram?

If you were looking for the actor on Instagram, all you need to type in the search bar is his username (@igby.rigney). Once there, you can see all of the actor’s updates. He shares both contents from his current project and also things that he does during his day off.

Igby Rigney roles

Last Summer, with Uncle Ira

Blue Bloods

Fast & Furious 9

Joe Bell

Igby also has plenty of other projects in the works. According to IMDb, Igby will star in another Mike Flannagan horror drama series titled, The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as in two other features titled, Out of My Comfort Zone and Double Down South.