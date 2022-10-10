Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Igby Rigney Height, Instagram, Age, And More

Avatar photo

Published

The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

On Friday, October 7th, The Midnight Club dropped on Netflix at midnight. This is the perfect film for getting into the spooky spirit of Halloween! Igby Rigney plays Kevin in this film, and people are putting him online as a boy-next-door type with a gorgeous smile.

Kevin is a former athletic star who moves into Briarcliff after being diagnosed with leukemia. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor who portrays him.

The Midnight Club star Igby Rigney’s age

Igby Rigney, whose celebrity name is The Midnight Club, was born on June 6th of, 2003. He grew up in Westchester and has just turned 19 today. His star sign is Gemini. Common traits of a Gemini include flexibility, extroversion, and cleverness that never leads to a boring moment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Igby Rigney height

According to Igby’s official IMDb page, the actor stands at the height of 5ft 8″ (173 cm).

Is Igby Rigney on Instagram?

If you were looking for the actor on Instagram, all you need to type in the search bar is his username (@igby.rigney). Once there, you can see all of the actor’s updates. He shares both contents from his current project and also things that he does during his day off.

Igby Rigney roles

Last Summer, with Uncle Ira
Blue Bloods
Fast & Furious 9
Joe Bell

Igby also has plenty of other projects in the works. According to IMDb, Igby will star in another Mike Flannagan horror drama series titled, The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as in two other features titled, Out of My Comfort Zone and Double Down South.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max

Entertainment

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ cast: Who will voice the iconic characters?

After much anticipation, we now have more news about HBO Max’s Velma series. Executive producer and actress Mindy Kalig revealed the show’s cast while...

5 mins ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘White Lotus’ New Episodes Release Updates

One of the reasons The White Lotus has been so successful is that it has an engaging story with talented actors. It’s not surprising...

11 mins ago
It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Online This Halloween

It’s that time of the season when everything changes, and everyone feels a bit more jolly. The countdown to winter has begun, so here...

21 mins ago
The Disappearance of Cari Farver, The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast, The Disappearance of Cari Farver plot The Disappearance of Cari Farver, The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast, The Disappearance of Cari Farver plot

Entertainment

What Is The Disappearance Of Cari Farver Movie About?

What would you do if the woman you saw disappeared and suddenly started haunting you via your phone? That’s a dilemma Dave Kroupa must...

1 day ago
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot

Entertainment

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2: Will there be a sequel at Netflix?

One of the most recent movies on Netflix is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. A Stephen King story turned into a movie, and the story is...

2 days ago
the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix

Entertainment

What’s The Scariest Movie On Netflix?

You’ll probably want to wait for one of the best movies on Netflix this Halloween season. The Shining is chilling and will raise the...

2 days ago
Bromates, Bromates cast, Bromates plot Bromates, Bromates cast, Bromates plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Bromates’ On Netflix?

Everybody loves the buddy comedy genre, and Bromates looks to be another side-splitting addition. However, Netflix subscribers cannot enjoy Bromates yet. Sid and Jonesie...

2 days ago

Entertainment

Is ‘The Lincoln Project’ Available on Netflix?

With more and more good documentaries being released, it’s a perfect time to be a documentary fan. One of the most highly-rated documentaries is...

2 days ago
Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ On Netflix?

There have been many famous talking animal movies, and the next one is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. It will offer the same unique experience as...

2 days ago
Fire Country, Fire Country plot, Fire Country cast, Fire Country cbs Fire Country, Fire Country plot, Fire Country cast, Fire Country cbs

Entertainment

Is ‘Fire Country’Available On Netflix?

There is a new series coming out. It’s all about Fire Country, and it will be broadcast on TV, but where will the show...

2 days ago
Reginald the Vampire, Reginald the Vampire cast, Reginald the Vampire plot Reginald the Vampire, Reginald the Vampire cast, Reginald the Vampire plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Reginald The Vampire’ Available On Netflix?

There are always a lot of fangs-tastic vampire-themed shows and movies like Reginald the Vampire, but can people watch the show on Netflix? Jacob...

2 days ago
Hellraiser, Hellraiser plot, Hellraiser cast Hellraiser, Hellraiser plot, Hellraiser cast

Entertainment

Where To Watch The New Hellraiser Movie

A new Hellraiser movie is out this weekend, and many horror fans are excited to see this fresh take on the iconic film series...

2 days ago