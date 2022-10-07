Connect with us

‘The Midnight Club Season 2’ Release Updates

The Midnight Club
Image Credit: Netflix

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Many people have already finished the 10-episode first season and are wondering if there will be a second installment. Well, you’ve arrived at the right place because we shared everything we know about a potential The Midnight Club season 2.

Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong have teamed together to create The Midnight Club. The original book is from Christopher Pike, an adaptation of a series of novels of the same name.

A group of terminally ill patients decides to try and come up with a pact. If one dies, they’re supposed to send a sign from beyond the grave. The story follows their lives as they try to come up with the best pact possible.

Annah Shephard stars in the leading role of ilonka in BlackAF. Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Adia, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and others are joining her in the cast.

Is The Midnight Club season 2 happening?

It’s unknown at the moment. Since it premiered on October 7, it’ll likely be a while before we hear back from Netflix on the show’s fate. It typically takes a month or so before the streamer decides.

For further updates, please stay tuned.

