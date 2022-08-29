‘The Marked Heart’ Season 2 Update [August 2022]

A few days after the release of the first season in April, Deadline reported that The Marked Heart had been renewed for a second season by Netflix. Netflix also confirmed the news through its multiple social media accounts. The Colombian thriller was a big hit worldwide when it was released, with many people binging the 14 episodes in no time. Therefore it’s evident that the show fans are curious about its second instalment.

The thriller is a “telenovela” based on a man seeking revenge after his wife’s murder and organ trafficking.

Unfortunately, the fans will be disappointed to learn that The Marked Heart season 2 will not be arriving on Netflix in September 2022. But the question is- when can we expect the release is not now?

Unfortunately, Netflix still has not revealed the release dates of the second season of this Colombian thriller. However, according to several sites, The Marked Heart season 2 is supposed to be released on April 19th, 2023. It’s just speculation, and there isn’t a fixed date yet.

The first Season was released on Netflix on April 20th 2022. So the date suggested by the other sites is likely just a guess. The fans are therefore cautioned before having high expectations. We do not have official information regarding the production status of season 2. However, if filming for Season 2 starts in late 2022, then the April release could very well be true.