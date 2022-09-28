Connect with us

‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast, Release Date, and More

The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid plot, The Little Mermaid cast, The Little Mermaid release updates
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

The live-action The Little Mermaid will make its way onto the big screens in the summer of 2023. The movie, which involves talented songstress and actor Halle Bailey as Ariel, carries the classic tale to a new generation. This beloved character has been a fan favorite since the animated original debuted in 1989.

Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) was supposed to direct this film, with David Magee involved (Finding Neverland) as the movie’s writer. Marshall and Magee adopted the story with John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic). Alan Menken returns to score the movie and add his touch to the live-action like he previously did during the animated classic. He’s credited for the music, while Howard Ashman is credited for lyrics alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s provided additional songs to the film.

The Little Mermaid is supposed to premiere nationwide in theatres on Friday, May 26th,2023. At this time, it’s not clear when the film will make its streaming debut on Disney+.

Here is the list of all the cast members of The Little Mermaid:-

Halle Bailey as Ariel
Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian
Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder
Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
Art Malik as Sir Grimsby
Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
Javier Bardem as King Triton
Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

In this article:
