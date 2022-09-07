Connect with us

‘The Imperfects’: What Age Rating Does the Netflix Sci-Fi Series Have?

Published

The Imperfects, The Imperfects release Date, The Imperfects cast
Image Credit: Netflix

A new science fiction series titled The Imperfects is set for release on Netflix on September 8. To prepare you for the show’s release, we’ve decided to share the parents’ guide and age rating for the show. You’ll find out below if it is okay to get this with your children.

Who made the show?

Dennis Heaton created both The Imperfects and The Order and Executive Producer for both series. Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev also helped produce with Shelley Eriksen.

Plot

The story is about a group of young adults who are left with the uncontrollable side effects of monstrous mutations after undergoing experimental gene therapy. A doctor and scientist have a plan to fix their condition, but they need to track down the mad scientist and force him to do it.

Cast

The cast includes Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, and Celina Martin. The Imperfects is a TV show with PG ratings.

Age rating

The Imperfects parents take on how reliable Netflix’s series is

The sci-fi series is rated TV-MA because it contains profanity, blood, violence, and suicide. It was designed to be watched by mature audiences, and we wouldn’t recommend watching it with a younger audience.

Trailer

Check out the official trailer for a sneak peek of the series!

Based on the trailer, we can already tell this show will have viewers on a thrill ride from start to finish. There are ten episodes in the first season, so there will be plenty to watch and enjoy.

