The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere

After a long time, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has finally begun. The first two episodes are now available on Hulu, and fans couldn’t wait to get stuck into them. They indeed took us on a roller coaster of emotions, as usual.

Things for June started with her trying to surrender. She admitted to Fred’s murder and wanted to suffer the consequences of her actions. But as the murder was done on No Man’s Land, she gets to walk free.

Serena Joy, however, wasn’t happy about that. With her getting Fred’s finger, she knows that June was the one who did it. So, when she moved to Gilead for a state funeral for her husband, she was constantly looking for a way to get under June’s skin.

At the end of the episode, we see Serena Joy in the state funeral procession. That was expected, and it’s not surprising that the funeral was televised in Canada. This was a significant event in the country, and all the loyal members of Gilead were present.

Serena Joy is aware of this event being televised and will always use it to her advantage to embarrass June.

However, in that episode, a little girl walks up to Serena Joy with flowers. The girl was Hannah, June and Luke’s daughter, who is still trapped in Gilead.

The last time we saw Hannah, she was in a box while Aunt Lydia found a way to get June to reveal the location of the Handmaids.

