‘The Good Nurse’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

There are so many thriller films slated to come to Netflix this year, and the Good Nurse is a thriller film everyone should be on the lookout for because of its incredible story and cast.

Academy-nominated director Tobias Lindholm helmed “The Good Nurse,” from a script written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. It’s based on the 2013 novel “The Good Nurse” by Charles Graeber. Protozoa Pictures and FilmNation Entertainment produced the film.

Lionsgate originally owned the distribution rights to the movie but became unavailable in 2020. Instead, the rights were sold to Netflix in 2021 for $25 million at the Berlin European Film Market.”

Originally, Netflix announced that the movie would be released in fall 2022. However, we now know the film’s date for release, which will take place on Oct 19th in select theaters and then again on Oct 26th on Netflix.

The cast of The Good Nurse

We provided the main cast list right below:

Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen

Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny Baldwin

Noah Emmerich as Tim Braun

Kim Dickens

Malik Yoba

Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren

Trailer of The Good Nurse

For further updates on The Good Nurse, Please stay tuned.