Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: Is Parkfield Memorial Hospital a Real Place?

Avatar photo

Published

The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix. This film covers the true story of Amy Loughren, a nurse who assisted police in catching serial killer Charles Cullen.

The Academy Award-nominated, ITV Studios-produced film is directed by Tobias Lindholm and follows the story of Charlie Cullen, a caring nurse who enters the intensive care unit of a hospital in New Jersey. The movie stars Diana Hardcastle as Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen as Charlie. Unfortunately, a series of momentous events befall Charlie and put him on the radar of law enforcement.

Most of the film is set at one fictional hospital, but doesn’t it seem all too real? Watch to find out if you can visit this hospital in person!

The Good Nurse: Is Parkfield Memorial Hospital a real place?

Parkfield Memorial Hospital does not exist in New Jersey. The book was not made for entertainment purposes but rather for education. The storyline is meant to be gripping and believable, but all the locations are imaginary.

Charles began working at Somerset Medical Center in September 2002, and over the course of four years, he would murdered many patients there. He found work in their critical care unit, where he met Amy, his future best friend who has since passed away.

Charles killed 29 patients in 2003 and was finally caught by Amy. He was convicted of 29 murders and sentenced to 11 consecutive life terms. But he’s thought to have killed 400 patients by many experts, causing him to serve 18 consecutive life sentences. As of October 26th, 2018, he currently serves 18 consecutive life sentences at New Jersey State Prison, Trenton, New Jersey.

Check out The Good Nurse, streaming now only on Netflix.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to...

5 seconds ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Who’s in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’? [Full Cast List]

You’re probably wondering who’s in the cast of the new Guillermo Del Toro TV show, Cabinet of Curiosities. As always, we’ve got you covered:...

3 mins ago
Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix Jessica Chastain, Jessica Chastain movies, Jessica Chastain Netflix

Entertainment

5 Best Jessica Chastain Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Jessica Chastain is a remarkable individual who always performs at her best, no matter what project she’s working on. This actress has a wide...

5 mins ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’ by Netflix: Where is the Last Blockbuster Video Store?

Get ready because there’s nothing on your calendar on Nov. 3 except for the new Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster. They have ten 30-minute episodes,...

10 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Where is Amy Loughren from ‘The Good Nurse’ Now?

Based on a true story, The Good Nurse stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne as Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen, two nurses whom forge...

50 mins ago
Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot Cabinet of Curiosities, Cabinet of Curiosities trailer, Cabinet of Curiosities cast, Cabinet of Curiosities plot

Entertainment

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Episode Release Schedule [Dates]

Are you watching Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? I hope so because the first two episodes are now streaming on Netflix. There are...

56 mins ago
Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Family Reunion Season 3 (Part 5) Coming to Netflix?

With the annual holiday season just around the corner, Netflix subscribers are looking for an entertaining and lighthearted movie to watch with their families....

2 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How Many People Did Charles Cullen Kill?

If you’re unfamiliar with The Good Nurse, it’s an upcoming thriller based on the life of serial killer Charles Cullen. The film comes out...

2 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse cast, The Good Nurse plot, The Good Nurse trailer, The Good Nurse Netflix

Entertainment

Is Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’ Based on a True Story?

Sometimes, a story sounds too crazy to be true. That’s the case with The Good Nurse, but could it be based on true events?...

1 day ago
Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th amc, Friday the 13th movies, Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th amc, Friday the 13th movies,

Entertainment

Are any of the ‘Friday the 13th’ Movies and Shows on Netflix?

If you’re looking for some classic horror films to watch on Halloween night, Friday the 13th is undoubtedly one of the most popular slasher...

1 day ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

What Time is ‘The Good Nurse’ Coming to Netflix This Week?

The Good Nurse is heading to Netflix this week after being released in theaters. But, what time can you stream the thriller on the...

1 day ago
Hostel movies, Hostel shows, Hostel Hostel movies, Hostel shows, Hostel

Entertainment

How to Watch the ‘Hostel’ Horror Movies This Halloween

Halloween season is in full swing, and nothing is scarier to us than horror movies loosely based on real-life events. If you’re looking to...

1 day ago