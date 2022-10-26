The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix. This film covers the true story of Amy Loughren, a nurse who assisted police in catching serial killer Charles Cullen.

The Academy Award-nominated, ITV Studios-produced film is directed by Tobias Lindholm and follows the story of Charlie Cullen, a caring nurse who enters the intensive care unit of a hospital in New Jersey. The movie stars Diana Hardcastle as Amy Loughren and Charles Cullen as Charlie. Unfortunately, a series of momentous events befall Charlie and put him on the radar of law enforcement.

Most of the film is set at one fictional hospital, but doesn’t it seem all too real? Watch to find out if you can visit this hospital in person!

The Good Nurse: Is Parkfield Memorial Hospital a real place?

Parkfield Memorial Hospital does not exist in New Jersey. The book was not made for entertainment purposes but rather for education. The storyline is meant to be gripping and believable, but all the locations are imaginary.

Charles began working at Somerset Medical Center in September 2002, and over the course of four years, he would murdered many patients there. He found work in their critical care unit, where he met Amy, his future best friend who has since passed away.

Charles killed 29 patients in 2003 and was finally caught by Amy. He was convicted of 29 murders and sentenced to 11 consecutive life terms. But he’s thought to have killed 400 patients by many experts, causing him to serve 18 consecutive life sentences. As of October 26th, 2018, he currently serves 18 consecutive life sentences at New Jersey State Prison, Trenton, New Jersey.

Check out The Good Nurse, streaming now only on Netflix.