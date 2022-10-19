Connect with us

‘The Good Nurse’ Cast: Who’s in the New Netflix Show?

The Good Nurse
Image Credit: Netflix

Get ready for an exciting new Netflix Original film to come out very soon! The Good Nurse will be released in select theatres beginning Wednesday, October 19 and then drop on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26.

Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm directs the movie. Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns wrote it. FilmNation Entertainment and Protozoa Pictures produced the film. The production is based on the novel of the same name by author Charles Graeber.

So what can we expect to see in Amy’s upcoming project? During the night shifts at the ICU, she experiences compassion fatigue, a condition in which nurses are overwhelmed by their job’s emotional and physical demands. But help arrives in the form of Charlie, an empathetic fellow nurse who starts at her unit.

Amy and Charlie develop a strong and devoted friendship during long nights at the hospital. For the first time in years, Amy has hope that she can survive to raise her children and provide them with a better future. But when a series of mysterious patient death sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as a prime suspect, Amy must risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

The Good Nurse cast: Who’s in the new Netflix show?

Noah Emmerich as Tim Braun
Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny Baldwin
Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren
Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren
Kim Dickens
Malik Yoba
Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen

