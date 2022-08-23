‘The Equalizer’ Season 3: Premiere Date, New Season Updates, Cast, Synopsis, and More

In the third season of The Equalizer, Queen Latifah is coming back as Robyn McCallin in search of justice.

Some of the viewers feel that The Equalizer needed another reboot. Thanks to Queen Latifah. It looks like the reboot was indeed necessary. The fans had cheered for the series when it was renewed for two seasons earlier this year.

The show is supposed to release on Sunday, 2nd October. The episodes usually air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on this platform(Netflix). However, this premiere will be a little late, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The expected cast members are listed below:-

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette

We might not see the character of Bishop again. This character of Chris Noth’s was killed off during the second season because of the allegations surrounding the actor.

No promo for this season is out yet. However, it can arrive any day now. The fans can expect it to arrive sometime in September.

Similar to the promo, there isn’t a synopsis for the premiere either. The fans are about to see much of the same from the first two seasons. That implies that the procedural format will be here for the most part. So, Robyn will be taking charge of a different case every week this season too.