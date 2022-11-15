Connect with us

‘The English’ Cast: Who Stars Alongside Emily Blunt in Prime Video’s New Mini-Series?

The English, The English cast, The English plot, The English release date
Image Credit: Amazon Prime

Do you love revenge stories? Then The English is a miniseries you should watch, featuring a cast full of incredible actors and actresses you’ve seen before.

The English follows the life of a woman who is determined to bring down the people she thinks are the cause of her son’s untimely passing. She, along with her trusted deadly companion, hunts down each person until they believe justice has been served.

Emily Blunt serves as the producer, and Greg Brenman and Colin Wratten. Hugo Blick rounds up the cast and crew of The English, serving as both the director and producer of the 2022 release.

The official synopsis (via Prime Video) is below:

“An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.”

The Cast of The English

Walt Klink as Jed Myers
Cristian Solimeno as Clay Jackson
Stephen Rea as Sheriff Robert Marshall
Valerie Pachner as Martha Myers
Tom Hughes as Thomas Trafford
Steve Wall as Thin Kelly
Miguel Alvarez as Timothy Flynn
William Belleau as Kills On Water
Malcolm Storry as Red Morgan
Nicholas Aaron as Billy Myers

Trailer of The English

