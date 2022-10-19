‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’: Where Was it Filmed? Is it a Real Place?

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a new horror-comedy that promises to keep you entertained through the Halloween season. Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things stars and comedian Marlon Wayans.

Playing as a father-daughter duo, Ferguson and Wayans’ characters team up to take down a mischievous Halloween spirit who has been bringing decorations to life in order to terrorize the small New England town of Bridge Hollow. Despite despising Halloween, Howard knows he must work with his daughter to save the townspeople.

Have you ever wondered, “Which every single one of these places is real?” Have you ever watched a movie and been blown away by how many locations existed? We’re going to tell you where the movie was filmed in the world!

The Curse of Bridge Hollow filming locations

The Curse of Bridge Hollow was filmed in a diverse range of locations, including the Atlanta Studio Complex for Screen Gems Studios. Additional filming took place in Monticello, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina. While most show production occurs in New York City and Los Angeles, Georgia and North Carolina are also popular spots for Hollywood.

Many notable shows have been filmed in Atlanta, such as The Walking Dead and The Vampire Diaries. Similarly, Wilmington is a hotspot for film production, and other Netflix films like Along for the Ride have also been filmed there.

Was The Curse of Bridge Hollow filmed in New England?

The town of Bridge Hollow is a fictional New England town, but the film was shot in the southern part of the United States and was filmed mostly in Georgia and North Carolina.

Is Bridge Hollow a real town?

No, Bridge Hollow is a fictional town created for the movie.