‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Star Holly J. Barrett’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Roles, And More

Netflix recently debuted a new movie called The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It has an excellent cast, including up-and-coming Australian actress Holly J. Barrett, who plays Jamie in the film.

The movie’s official description is: “A man and his daughter must team up to save their town after an ancient, mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.”

Holly J. Barrett age

Born on September 16, 2002, in Australia, Jamie is 20 years old. Her star sign is Virgo, and people with a Virgo would be described as “humble, self-effacing, industrious, and practical,” but they could be kind and sympathetic under the surface.

Holly J. Barrett’s height

According to Celebrity Height, the young up-and-coming actress stands at 5’1.

Holly J. Barrett’s Instagram

Looking to give The Curse of Bridge Hollow star a follow on Instagram? Then you can find the Jamie actress under the handle @hollyjbarrett.

Holly J. Barrett’s roles

If you’re wondering where else you may have seen this up-and-coming actress, we’ve got the complete list of her roles. According to IMDB, she has 14 acting credits to her name already. Her first role was in a short movie called Eliza in 2011. She made her West End stage debut in London in 2014 for Fatal Attraction on the Theatre Royal Haymarket stage.

The actress had a guest appearance on many popular television shows, including Suits, American Housewife, Speechless, Hetty Feather, and Young Sheldon. She’s most well-known for her role as Samantha Hughes in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces (2015-2019).