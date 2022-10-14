‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date & Times [US]

The upcoming movie that Netflix has been talking about all season, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, will be the perfect family-friendly watch this Halloween.

Starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things actress Priah Ferguson, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a movie about a father-daughter duo who must stop an evil spirit when it sets animated Halloween decorations on the town to terrorize the residents.

Rated TV-14, the quirky and irreverent teen comedy should appeal to fans of Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween. It’s a lighthearted fare that should be perfect if you need a break from intense R-rated horror flicks or bloodbaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Besides Wayans and Ferguson, the movie also stars Kelly Rowland, Holly J. Barrett, John Michael Higgins, Myles Vincent Perez, Lauren Lapkus, Abi Monterey, Rob Riggle, Nia Vardalos, and Helen Slayton-Hughes.

The Curse of Bridge Hollowrelease time on Netflix

The Curse of Bridge Hollow releases Friday, October 14, at 12:00 a.m. PT on the west coast and at 3:00 a.m. ET on the east coast.

Here is a quick rundown of when the movie will drop on Netflix where you live:

Central: 2:00 a.m. CT on Friday, October 14

East Coast: 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 14

West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT on Friday, October 14

Mountain: 1:00 a.m. MT on Friday, October 14