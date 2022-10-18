The Curse of Bridge Hollow 2: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things favorites, Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The new movie makes its premiere on Friday, October 14.

Ferguson and Wayans star as a daughter and father duo who come together to save their town when an ancient spirit conspires to bring all the Halloween decorations to life. The movie also stars John Michael Higgins, Kelly Rowland, Lauren Lapkus, Nia Vardalos, and Rob Riggle in supporting roles.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow seems primed to be a huge family movie hit for Halloween, following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Hubie Halloween. But will a sequel of The Curse of Bridge Hollow come in the future? Here’s what next Halloween could hold for the hit-in-the-making.

Is The Curse of Bridge Hollow sequel happening?

As of the film’s release in October 2022, there aren’t any concrete plans outlined by Netflix that a sequel of the series is in the works. However, based on its viewership reception and performance from fans, a follow-up could be in the future.

In the past, and as recently as this year, Netflix has made a habit of turning its highest-performing movies into franchises. Extraction 2, The Old Guard 2, and Enola Holmes 2 are all on the way, and 2022’s breakout hit The Gray Man has already been greenlit for a sequel and spin-off.