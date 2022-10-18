Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Curse of Bridge Hollow 2: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

Avatar photo

Published

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow
Image Credit: Netflix

The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things favorites, Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The new movie makes its premiere on Friday, October 14.

Ferguson and Wayans star as a daughter and father duo who come together to save their town when an ancient spirit conspires to bring all the Halloween decorations to life. The movie also stars John Michael Higgins, Kelly Rowland, Lauren Lapkus, Nia Vardalos, and Rob Riggle in supporting roles.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow seems primed to be a huge family movie hit for Halloween, following in the footsteps of the aforementioned Hubie Halloween. But will a sequel of The Curse of Bridge Hollow come in the future? Here’s what next Halloween could hold for the hit-in-the-making.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Is The Curse of Bridge Hollow sequel happening?

As of the film’s release in October 2022, there aren’t any concrete plans outlined by Netflix that a sequel of the series is in the works. However, based on its viewership reception and performance from fans, a follow-up could be in the future.

In the past, and as recently as this year, Netflix has made a habit of turning its highest-performing movies into franchises. Extraction 2, The Old Guard 2, and Enola Holmes 2 are all on the way, and 2022’s breakout hit The Gray Man has already been greenlit for a sequel and spin-off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lifestyle

Napoleon Gas BBQs Are Now Available at the BBQs 2u Website

The BBQs 2u is very passionate about barbeque foods and they have been serving delicious foods all these days.

14 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There In ‘The Watcher’ Series On Netflix

Netflix has debuted their new ‘true crime’ series, The Watcher, a highly-anticipated show based on the true story of a married couple who move...

2 days ago
Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot

Entertainment

‘Dwayne Johnson’ Wants To Be An Advisor For The DC Universe

Marvel Studios is the undisputed king of superhero movies, pumping out hit after hit through complex, interwoven stories. Marvel’s biggest rival, DC, has had...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

The Watcher Season 2 Release Updates

If you’re still wondering what happened to Will Magnus in the latest installment of The Watcher, it’s time to find out! We’ve put together...

2 days ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’ Cast: Who’s In The New Netflix Series?

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, you should check out Belascoarán, PI from Netflix. Hector Belascoaran is a down-on-his-luck man who...

2 days ago
Warrior Nun season 2, Warrior Nun new season, Warrior Nun season 2 plot, Warrior Nun season 2 release date Warrior Nun season 2, Warrior Nun new season, Warrior Nun season 2 plot, Warrior Nun season 2 release date

Entertainment

‘Warrior Nun Season 2’ Synopsis, Trailer, Release Date, And More

Warrior Nun Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2022, and subscribers who binge season 1 can’t wait for the next thrilling adventure. Netflix...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

Where Was ‘The Watcher’ On Netflix Filmed?

The new Netflix series, The Watcher, is based on true events. The main characters of the series, who are working towards a greater good...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ on Netflix Full Scoop: What it’s About, Cast, Trailer, and More

It’s almost over! One day left until Netflix drops their newest original show, The Watcher, starring Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. We’ve got all...

3 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Thriller?

Everyone can’t get enough of what’s happening with Netflix’s latest series, The Watcher. With new episodes this week, you’ll be hooked on the show...

4 days ago
Smile, Smile Cast, Smile plot, Smile review Smile, Smile Cast, Smile plot, Smile review

Entertainment

‘Smile’: Will There be a Sequel to the 2022 Horror Movie?

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one still racking their brain over the terrifying ending of the 2022 horror movie, Smile. Though the ending...

4 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, and Everything Else We Know

If you want to watch the newest thriller series on Netflix, then The Watcher is streaming now. It centers around the Brannock family, who...

4 days ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Release Date & Times [US]

The upcoming movie that Netflix has been talking about all season, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, will be the perfect family-friendly watch this Halloween....

4 days ago