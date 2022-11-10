‘The Crown’ Season 6 Release Date Predictions: What We Know So Far

The Crown season 5 is finally out, and the wait for the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama is worth it. The series’ new season gained so much ground through its episodes as the show jumped head-first into the 1990s to show us the controversies that the British monarchy faced in the decade.

Another season of The Crown is on its way, and all signs are pointing toward fans not having to wait too long to see how the show will conclude.

The Crown season 6 release predictions

It’s unlikely to get an official release date until we are closer to the sixth season premiere. But The Crown season 6 will likely arrive in November 2023.

Netflix usually does not stick with a consistent release schedule for most of its original shows, but The Crown is one of those shows that has released new seasons during the same month throughout its run. Except for season 2, every season of The Crown was launched during November.

So, Netflix may release the final season of The Crown in November 2023. December is the only other month that stands a chance for the new season’s release. It was December when Netflix chose to release season 3 in 2017.

Although, if production faces any difficulty, there is also a chance we could see the show delayed until 2024.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.