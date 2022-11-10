Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 6 Release Date Predictions: What We Know So Far

Avatar photo

Published

The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 release updates
Image Credit: Netflix

The Crown season 5 is finally out, and the wait for the fifth season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama is worth it. The series’ new season gained so much ground through its episodes as the show jumped head-first into the 1990s to show us the controversies that the British monarchy faced in the decade.

Another season of The Crown is on its way, and all signs are pointing toward fans not having to wait too long to see how the show will conclude.

The Crown season 6 release predictions

It’s unlikely to get an official release date until we are closer to the sixth season premiere. But The Crown season 6 will likely arrive in November 2023.

Netflix usually does not stick with a consistent release schedule for most of its original shows, but The Crown is one of those shows that has released new seasons during the same month throughout its run. Except for season 2, every season of The Crown was launched during November.

So, Netflix may release the final season of The Crown in November 2023. December is the only other month that stands a chance for the new season’s release. It was December when Netflix chose to release season 3 in 2017.
Although, if production faces any difficulty, there is also a chance we could see the show delayed until 2024.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River 'Virgin River' Season 5, Virgin River season 5, Virgin River new season, Virgin River

Entertainment

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Release Update: Everything We Know So Far [November 2022]

Virgin River season 5 started filming in July 2022, a couple of days before the release of season 4. The cast and crew have...

3 mins ago
Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season

Entertainment

When is ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 2 Coming to Netflix?

The first ten episodes of the last season of Manifest were released in early November, with ten more episodes on their way in part...

9 mins ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot

Entertainment

‘Falling for Christmas’ Soundtrack: All Songs from the Netflix Movie

Falling for Christmas is directed and written by Janeen Damian, with Jeff Bonnett, Michael Damian and Ron Oliver also serving as writers. Lindsay Lohan...

13 mins ago
The Calling, The Calling plot, The Calling cast, The Calling release The Calling, The Calling plot, The Calling cast, The Calling release

Entertainment

Where to Watch Gritty New Crime-Drama ‘The Calling’

The Calling is a gritty crime drama you’ll want to check out immediately. Is The Calling on Netflix? Where can you stream it? It’s...

23 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Season 2?

Most Netflix subscribers know of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Since November 7th, the series has earned over 934 million viewing hours since its...

54 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘The Watcher’ Season 2 on Netflix?

The Netflix original series The Watcher is based on the true story of the Broaddus family. For the series, the family was renamed, and...

56 mins ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Season Reveals the Moment Charles and Diana Divorced

After Charles and Diana exchanged their I Do’s on July 29, 1981, in front of almost one billion viewers worldwide, no one would guess...

59 mins ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Soundtrack [All Songs from Every Episode]

The Crown season 5 has officially landed on Netflix, and there is much to process about the latest season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama. There...

19 hours ago
Too Hot to Handle season 4, Too Hot to Handle new season, Too Hot to Handle Too Hot to Handle season 4, Too Hot to Handle new season, Too Hot to Handle

Entertainment

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Synopsis, Cast, Release Date, and Official Trailer

Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, and every season there’s at least one shocking twist, and in season 3,...

19 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: What Time Does the New Season Come Out on Netflix in the UK?

The Crown season 5 is finally making its way to Netflix, and fans are already counting down the hours until the new season’s arrival....

24 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 release updates The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 release updates

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Season Will Look a King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Timeline

The Crown season 5 has finally made its way on Netflix, and fans are already watching the show. We saw new actors portray main...

24 hours ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Parents Guide: Is the New Netflix Season Appropriate for Kids?

The Crown season 5 is out now on Netflix, but there are a few things we want to tell you before you sit down...

24 hours ago