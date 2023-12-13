The Crown Season 6 Part 2: What to Expect

The Crown has revealed what the final season’s Part 2 has in store for its fans.

The show covering the British Royal Family has taken pop culture by storm since 2016. Now on its final season, viewers are excited to see how the show will end, especially with two parts. Here is a quick summary of The Crown Season Six Part 1, plus what we know about Part 2, coming to Netflix on December 14th.

Of course, spoilers ahead. Although, it is based mostly on real-life events. So, semi-spoiler alert?

Season 6 Part 1

The Crown Part 1’s main storyline is Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed’s budding romance. Mohamed, Dodi’s father, brings them together, manipulating his son while hosting Diana on holiday. What screams romance more than your father using you? Meanwhile Prince Charles (whose actor is way too handsome to be believable) tries to strategically get the public’s approval to marry his cheating lover Camilla Parker Bowles. If only he could get the approval of his mom, Queen Elizabeth.

Things heat up between Diana and Dodi, but not without peering eyes. While on his yacht, the paparazzi catch a picture of them kissing. The Royal Family freaks out, because obviously they are the antithesis of scandal and affairs. Charles takes a photo with his sons to brand themselves as respectful and family-oriented. Way to kick the mother of your children while she’s already down.

Mohamed pressures Dodi to woo Diana, even though she desperately misses her sons and wants to avoid the paparazzi. The couple continue to be chased and bombarded in public.

Credit: Netflix

The stalking and harassment from the paparazzi reach a fever pitch when Dodi and Diana travel to Paris. Dodi proposes and Diana declines (literally everyone saw that coming). She asks him to bring her back to his apartment. On the way back, Dodi and Diana get into a car crash which takes both of their lives.

Episode 4 covers the aftermath of their deaths, but in an unorthodox and inaccurate way. Prince Charles is portrayed as a hero by wanting Diana to be honored with a public funeral. Did you think we forgot how fictitious Charles and real-life Charles treated Diana? Spoiler alert: Both weren’t great.

Diana and Dodi also come back to Charles and Mohamed as ghosts, giving advice and final send-offs. This was probably so Peter Morgan, director of The Crown and The Queen, didn’t copy himself when depicting the moment in history twice. Nonetheless, very out of left field for the show.

You’re all caught up! So, what should you expect for Part 2?

Season 6 Part 2

Hollywood Reporter stated that The Crown Part 2 will cover Charles’s marriage to Camilla plus William and Harry’s lives up until 2005. Netflix has also come out with episode descriptions, including William’s life at Eton, his romance with Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee.

The question is: what lens will they depict the Royal Family in? The Crown hasn’t shied away from portraying the family as out of touch with the rest of the country. But the biggest change I’ve seen this season is Prince Charles’ character. He is a much more sympathetic and charming character than previous seasons. I mean, we all remember Josh O’Connor’s Charles and his whiny Camilla speech in season 4.

It probably has something to do with Prince Charles now being King Charles. While more than 60% of British people approve of his job as monarch, his approval ratings are rough amongst Gen Z Brits. 2/3rds of The Crown viewers are older than 50, so the show will probably continue to portray Charles pleasantly (much to my chagrin).

Credit: Netflix

I also am intrigued at the concept of William and Kate’s college lifestyle. I hope they touch upon topics that Harry illuminated in his autobiography Spare. Petty rivalries, fist fights about charity and accountability would be an interesting and accurate depiction of how the boys lived after the death of Diana.

A lot to Live up to

Whatever the show decides to do, people will definitely be watching. Netflix revealed that Part 1 of season six debuted at the top of English TV with 11.1M views, as well as hitting the Top 10 list in 85 countries.

The Crown is extremely popular. While the show is meant to entertain, viewers also look to the show to relay a dramatized version of the truth. Fans are hoping for The Crown‘s final season to exit with quality episodes. Hopefully, these last episodes will seek to portray the Royal Family as they truly are to the millions watching at home.