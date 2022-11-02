The Crown season 5 is coming this month. But will we see the next part of the Royal Family story?

There is still one more season to come after this instalment, but we are aware of that season 6 will not come this year. To know more about the release updates, read below.

The Crown season 6 is also in the queue after season 5.

When will The Crown season 6 come to Netflix?

Right now, we don’t yet have a release date for The Crown season 6. That’s not surprising, considering The Crown season 5 is only arriving this month – it’s not possible that we’ll see season 6 arrive in 2022.

However, we expect The Crown season 6 sometime in 2023, which would match how the series was released in the past.

We know that The Crown season 6 is filming right now. There is time to get through the episodes and have them ready for the end of next year.

We’re still waiting to see what the storylines are going to be. The Crown season 5 focuses on the public divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It will also include Princess Diana’s untimely death in France in 1997 and Queen Mother’s and Princess Margaret’s deaths. We can only guess what story and which timeline the next series will be based on.