‘The Crown’ Season 5: Who Plays Princess Diana in the New Season?

The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s The Crown is well known for its fantastic performances and has won several Emmy Awards for the cast since it premiered in 2016. Each season is set in a different period of the British Monarchy or the Royal Family, starting with a 21-year-old Queen Elizabeth II in season 1, which Claire Foy superbly played the role.

Emma Corrin played the role of Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. However, they are supposed to be replaced in season 5 by Elizabeth Debicki. One might recognize Debicki from her participation in movies like The Great Gatsby, Tenent, Widows, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. She also worked on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character of Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. was played by her.

Corrin gave an epic performance and brought Diana to life in The Crown season 4. They even earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal. However, the reason they’re no longer a part of this show is simple. They are being replaced so that an older actress can play an older version of Diana. Like the previous seasons, actors will be replaced in season 5 to meet the age of the characters.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Corrin said of their departure from The Crown:

“Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc. But I’m also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that’s what I am.”

