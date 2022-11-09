Connect with us

‘The Crown’ Season 5: What Time Does the New Season Come Out on Netflix in the UK?

Published

The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The Crown season 5 is finally making its way to Netflix, and fans are already counting down the hours until the new season’s arrival.

Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown will follow the British Monarchy during yet another multi-year stretch as the action moves into the 1900s, which was one of the most-talked-about and tragic decades in the history of the monarchy.

As the show prepares to enter the 90s and dive deeper into the fallout of Diana and Charles’ separation, interest in the series is at an all-time high as fans across the globe are eager to see how the show will depict the iconic events from the era.

The new season is set to drop on Nov. 9, but when exactly can fans across the globe — or more specifically in the UK — expect the new season to release in their neck of the woods?

United Kingdom Release Time of The Crown season 5

In the United Kingdom, The Crown season 5 will drop on Netflix at 8 a.m. GMT, meaning fans in the United Kingdom can begin watching the new season first thing on Wednesday morning.

The Crown season 5 consists of 10 episodes, roughly 45-50 minutes, meaning it will take about eight-and-a-half hours to enjoy the entire season. So if you’re looking to binge-watch the season, take plenty of snacks to watch it in one sit.

