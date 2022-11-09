‘The Crown’ Season 5 Soundtrack [All Songs from Every Episode]

The Crown season 5 has officially landed on Netflix, and there is much to process about the latest season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama.

There is a lot to love about season 5, but one aspect of the show that is often overlooked is the show’s fantastic soundtrack, filled with many incredible songs from the 90s and some classics with roots in the United Kingdom.

The Crown songs: Every song from The Crown season 5

“Rule Britannia” – Featured in Episode 1

“Emotions” by Mariah Carrey – Featured in Episode 1

“Fairytale” by Martin Phipps – Featured in Episode 1

“My Destiny” by Lionel Richie – Featured in Episode 2

“Amazing Grace” – Featured in Episode 2

“Padam Padam” by Edith Piaf – Featured in Episode 3

“Stardust” by Hoagy Carmichael – Featured in Episode 4

“Abide With Me” by Audrey Assad – Featured in Episode 4

“Swan Lake” – Featured in Episode 4

“Don’t Sweat the Technique” by Eric B and Rakim – Featured in Episode 5

“God Save the Queen” – Featured in Episode 6

“A Girl Like You” by Edwyn Collins – Featured in Episode 7

“Dear Lord and Father of Mankind” – Featured in Episode 8

“One Night Only” – Featured in Episode 8

“Physical” by Olivia Newton-John – Featured in Episode 8

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Seal – Featured in Episode 10

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin – Featured in Episode 10