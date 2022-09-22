‘The Crown’ Season 5 Release Updates, Full Cast, Release Date, And More

The Crown is a popular show on Netflix we all can’t wait for more of. Season 4 of the drama just came out, but fans are already eager to know what will happen in The Crown season 5.

Season 4 of The Crown contains performances by actors such as Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Tobias Menzies. The series has always brought in some serious star power with top-notch performances to fill the shoes of the monarchs magnificently, and Season 5 is sure not to disappoint.

Release updates of Crown season 5

During Netflix’s first TUDUM fan event last September, Netflix announced that The Crown season 5 would be released in November 2022. Aligned with the series’ resurgence in popularity due to current events, The Crown will again announce the news at 2022’s TUDUM event.

Prior to the announcements at TUDUM, Deadline shared the production team would be picking things back up for The Crown season 5 in June 2021. Initially, the fifth season was slated to come out in the spring of 2021, but things changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the season 5 cast so far:

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Senan West as Prince William of Wales

Flora Montgomery as Norma Major

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II