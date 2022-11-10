‘The Crown’ Season 5: New Season Peers into Life of Dodi Fayed

The Crown season 5 is back on Netflix. The new season sees the action progress into the 1990s – a chaotic decade for the monarchy, one overrun by scandal and tragedy. Namely, that involving the tragic pass of Princess Diana and her partner, Dodi Fayed.

The latest season of the Crown has rekindled interest in Diana’s final year and the life of Dodi Fayed. In this article, we’ll look at who Dodi Fayed was and look back at his personal history.

Who was Dodi Fayed engaged to?

In season 5 of The Crown, viewers can see how Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed met during a day at the races through a short introduction. However, the pair will only share a little time on screen in the season. Instead, the season perfectly builds up to the holiday that changed their lives in which sparks flew.

Instead of seeing Diana and Dodi’s relationship play up in the season, audiences get to know a woman named Kelly, who has an unexplained background. Once, we see her rehearsing lines with Dodi, hinting that she’s an actress, but later she’s referred to as a swimwear model. Her last name was never formally spoken in the show, but she is based on a natural person.

Before his relationship with Diana, Dodi was romantically involved with Kelly Fisher, and, like in the show, the couple was engaged to wed. In case of how serious their relationship was and how it ended, things get a little rough as there are varying reports about how things ended and the role Diana played in their engagement.

These dynamics are supposed to be explored in the final season of The Crown, which will depict the story of Diana’s last days and her relationship with Dodi.

