‘The Crown’ Season 5: How Many Episodes Are in the New Season?

The premiere of The Crown season 5 is on its way, and it’s time fans know about what to expect from the newest instalment. Specifically about the number of episodes. As you know, every season of the Netflix original series till now has had ten episodes. Here’s everything to know.

The Crown season 5 episode count

It seems they aren’t doing things differently this time because The Crown season 5 is confirmed to have ten episodes.

Episode 1: “Queen Victoria Syndrome”

Episode 2: “The System”

Episode 3: “Mou Mou”

Episode 4: “Annus Horribilis”

Episode 5: “The Way Ahead”

Episode 6: “Ipatiev House”

Episode 7: “No Woman’s Land”

Episode 8: “Gunpowder”

Episode 9: “Couple 31”

Episode 10: “Decommissioned”

The first episode may equal the first episode of The Crown, as “Queen Victoria Syndrome” talks about a severe issue with blood that can put one’s health at risk. The events of this episode will likely indicate that of the season 5 finale.

There are endless possibilities, and there’s only one way to find out.

It’s also important to note that each episode will run an hour or so. So binge-watching might take a lot of time.

