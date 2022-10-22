Connect with us

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About the New Season

Published

The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The Crown, Netflix’s newest drama, is one of the most talked-about shows. After a strong debut in 2020, it was the first Netflix show to be nominated for an Emmy in 2020. Now with the new season release date just around the corner, fans can’t wait to discover what happens next in The Crown Season 5!

In The Crown season 4, fans were thrilled to see the final performances of Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, and all of the other fantastic cast members.

Every season of The Crown has brought in some significant star power to fill the shoes of royalty ever so magnificently, and The Crown season 5 promises to be no exception.

Although there were initially 6 planned seasons, many subscribers believed the 5th season would be the last. Peter Morgan said on multiple occasions that The Crown season 5 was going to be the final run. However, he told Deadline that he reconsidered and changed his mind. Netflix then announced plans for a sixth season, meaning fans are going to see the beginning of the end when The Crown season 5 does finally appear on Netflix.

The Crown season 5 release date

At Netflix’s first TUDUM fan event in September 2021, Netflix announced that the fifth season of The Crown would be released in November 2022. Season 5 coincides perfectly with the series’ resurgence in interest in the royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

We can confirm that The Crown season 5 will officially be released on Nov. 9, so pencil it into your diaries!

The Crown season 5 cast

Check out the season 5 cast:

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Flora Montgomery as Norma Major
Dominic West as Prince Charles
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
Jonny Lee Miller as John Major
Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles
Senan West as Prince William of Wales
Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The Crown season 5 trailer

