‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast: Who Plays Who in the New Season?

The first and second Seasons of the beloved Netflix original series has Claire Foy and Matt Smith playing the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively. Season 3 and 4 brought Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies to play the roles of the exact historical figures.

The same happened with most characters in the series. Helena Bonham Carter replaced Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor replaced Billy Jenkins’ to play Prince Charles, Marion Bailey replaced Victoria Hamilton as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and so on. Therefore, the pattern continues for the new season.

The Crown season 5 cast

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II’s role in season 5. She is an actress who the viewers may know from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, A Confession, and many more of most favourite titles.

Along with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, the main cast of The Crown season 5 includes:

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Senan West as Prince William

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah (Duchess of York)

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

