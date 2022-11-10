‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast: Who Plays Who in the New Season?

The first and second Seasons of the beloved Netflix original series has Claire Foy and Matt Smith playing the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, respectively. Season 3 and 4 brought Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies to play the roles of the exact historical figures.
The same happened with most characters in the series. Helena Bonham Carter replaced Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor replaced Billy Jenkins’ to play Prince Charles, Marion Bailey replaced Victoria Hamilton as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and so on. Therefore, the pattern continues for the new season.
The Crown season 5 cast
Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II’s role in season 5. She is an actress who the viewers may know from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, A Confession, and many more of most favourite titles.
Along with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, the main cast of The Crown season 5 includes:
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
Dominic West as Prince Charles
Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles
Senan West as Prince William
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret
Marcia Warren as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
James Murray as Prince Andrew
Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne
Sam Woolf as Prince Edward
Emma Laird Craig as Sarah (Duchess of York)
Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed
Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed
Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major
For more such updates, please refer to our website.