‘The Cleaning Lady’ Season 2, Episode 9 Release Date & Time (Where to Watch)

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9 release date is close. The series is about Thony, who is forced to stay in Las Vegas on an expired VISA because this is the only place on Earth where her son could get treatment. To provide for the family, she calls herself an illegal job in a gang where she has to clean up the crime scenes and remove the evidence. She also serves as a doctor for the injured people in this gang.

In the latest episode of The Cleaning Lady Season 2, we saw that Thony is to keep the kids safe while she deals with all the gang stuff. She insists that Fiona take the kids to JD’s until the coast is safe. However, instead of sounding like an excuse, she makes it feel like an adventure for all of them.

The ninth episode of the Cleaning Lady Season 2 will be released on the 28th of November, 2022. The episode is titled The Ask and will be on FOX at 9 PM Eastern Time. Fans might want to mark Monday in their calendars to stay updated on the new episodes and their information.

How to Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 9 is supposed to air live on Fox, and this is the best time to watch it on the channel. Fox’s official website also has all the new episodes for the fans with a valid login ID and password.

