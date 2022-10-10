Connect with us

The Cast Of The Upcoming Christmas Movie Violent Night

Avatar photo

Published

Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot
Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Santa Claus is coming to town; if you’re on his list of bad gifts, he might not grant your wish. The New Universal Pictures film Violent Night is coming our way in time for the holiday season!

This film will be released on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. The movie will not be available to stream now, and we’ll have more information then. After the blockbuster premieres at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 7th, some lucky convention-goers will be able to see it first!

The project was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller and directed by Tommy Wirkola. Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Guy Danella, and Marc S. Fischer were also producers.

So who are the actors bringing the black comedy action to life? We’ve got the answer for you below!

Who stars in the movie Violent Night?

Taking on the role of the big man in red is Stranger Things actor David Harbour! Who saw that coming? Based on the trailer, he will most definitely nail this role! But were we really surprised? Check out the cast list below:

Alexis Louder
Cam Gigandet
Alex Hassell
John Leguizamo
Edi Patterson
Beverly D’Angelo
David Harbour as Santa Claus

Nick is no saint, and Santa Claus shows this when the team of mercenaries he and his family have taken hostage on Christmas Eve realizes there’s no need for the combatant to follow the fair play. When the battle is over, only one side emerges victorious.

