‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Synopsis, Expected Netflix Release Date, Cast, and More

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has just released its upcoming spooky season lineup. One of the shows we’re most exciting about that will be arriving on Netflix soon is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is an upcoming British original series based on the Half-Bad trilogy of Young Adult books written by Sally Green. Joe Barton signed on as showrunner with episodes directed by Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson, and Rachna Suri.

It was first announced in March 2022, but we had no idea its release date on Netflix. Now we know that we can see this series on Netflix by the end of 2022.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Synopsis

Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is constantly monitored. But as the boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, Nathan — along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel — will soon discover who he truly is. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.

The Cast of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Misia Butler as Niall
Liz White as Penelope
Róisín Murphy as Mercury
Jay Lycurgo as Nathan
David Gyasi as Marcus
Kerry Fox as Esmie
Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn
Nadia Parkes as Annalise
Karen Connell as Ceelia
Paul Ready as Soul
Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel
Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica

