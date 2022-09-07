‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Synopsis, Expected Netflix Release Date, Cast, and More

Netflix has just released its upcoming spooky season lineup. One of the shows we’re most exciting about that will be arriving on Netflix soon is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is an upcoming British original series based on the Half-Bad trilogy of Young Adult books written by Sally Green. Joe Barton signed on as showrunner with episodes directed by Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson, and Rachna Suri.

It was first announced in March 2022, but we had no idea its release date on Netflix. Now we know that we can see this series on Netflix by the end of 2022.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Synopsis

Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is constantly monitored. But as the boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, Nathan — along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel — will soon discover who he truly is. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.

The Cast of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Misia Butler as Niall

Liz White as Penelope

Róisín Murphy as Mercury

Jay Lycurgo as Nathan

David Gyasi as Marcus

Kerry Fox as Esmie

Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn

Nadia Parkes as Annalise

Karen Connell as Ceelia

Paul Ready as Soul

Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel

Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica