Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Plot, Official Trailer, Full Cast, And More

Avatar photo

Published

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot
Image Credit: Netflix

If you like fantasy, drama, and witchy business, then you’re going to love Netflix’s latest release! Netflix’s new original series Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has all those elements wrapped into an eight-episode story, and is set for release on October 28th.

The new show is based on the young adult novel Half Bad by author Sally Green, and has two sequels: ‘Half Wild’ and ‘Half Lost’. That means, if this first season is successful at Netflix, the streaming service can use these three books as inspiration for future seasons.

The cast includes Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrn, Nadia Parkes as Annalise, Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel, Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica, Karen Connell as Ceelia, Paul Ready as Soul, David Gyasi as Marcus, Kerry Fox as Esmie, Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn, Misia Butler as Niall and Liz White. Róisín Murphy stars in the film.

Ready to know what the story is all about? We’ve got the answer for you below!

What are The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself about?

The show tells the story of Nathan Byrn, a teen that struggles with being like his father. He might be following in his dad’s footsteps, who is the world’s most dangerous witch. The teens and his friends are there to help him find out more about himself.

Check out the synopsis shared by Netflix below:

Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Nathan is constantly monitored, fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps. But as the boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, Nathan and mischievous Annalise, and charismatic Gabriel will soon discover who he truly is. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast

Entertainment

‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: What is Netflix’s Latest Documentary Series About?

True crime fans have been rewarded with the addition of recent Netflix original programming like the Jeffrey Dahmer series and its follow-up Conversations with...

2 hours ago
The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot

Entertainment

What is Australian Thriller ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton About?

The Stranger, a new film from Joel Edgerton on Netflix, is coming to a screen near you. If you want to know more about...

2 hours ago
Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review

Entertainment

What is Netflix’s New True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killer Sally’ About?

A new true crime docuseries called Killer Sally is coming to Netflix next month. Here’s everything you need to know about it. “Killer Sally”...

2 hours ago
The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season

Entertainment

When Does ‘Blacklist’ Season 10 Come Out on Netflix?

When we look at the most-watched shows on Netflix, season nine of The Blacklist makes a clear appearance. Fans have been eager to find...

2 hours ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & Time, Official Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

If you enjoyed watching the German historical war drama, Barbarians when it first came out on Netflix in 2020, you’ll be excited to know...

2 hours ago

College

5 Affordable Halloween Costumes for Students

This article is ready to give you some pointers! 

5 hours ago
chomp TikTok cat chomp TikTok cat

Life

Will Chomp Ever Not Chomp? The Viral Cat Who Eats Everything

Who doesn't love a wholesome cat video?

16 hours ago

College

5 Best Halloween Netflix Shows for Dorm Room Movie Night

You have to get things intense and Netflix has the means to achieve that! 

1 day ago
Poltergeist, Poltergeist plot, Poltergeist cast, Poltergeist Netflix Poltergeist, Poltergeist plot, Poltergeist cast, Poltergeist Netflix

Entertainment

Is 1982 Horror Movie ‘Poltergeist’ on Netflix?

When it comes to classic horror cinema, the 1982 feature Poltergeist ranks high as a must-watch title for some, especially around Halloween. But can Netflix subscribers embrace the supernatural...

1 day ago
V/H/S/99, V/H/S/99 plot, V/H/S/99 cast, Is V/H/S/99 on Netflix V/H/S/99, V/H/S/99 plot, V/H/S/99 cast, Is V/H/S/99 on Netflix

Entertainment

Is Horror Movie ‘V/H/S/99’ Available on Netflix?

The fifth found-footage horror anthology film in The V/H/S franchise is out this week! V/H/S99 hits the theatre on Friday, October 20, exclusively on...

1 day ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

‘The School for Good and Evil 2’: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

School for Good and Evil 2 is one of the latest Netflix films. Almost everyone has already seen the film and are wondering if...

1 day ago
The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast

Entertainment

Sofia Wylie Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, Role, and More

The School for Good and Evil is now streaming on Netflix. We find ourselves at odds in the fantasy film after our two protagonists...

1 day ago