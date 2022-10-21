‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Plot, Official Trailer, Full Cast, And More

If you like fantasy, drama, and witchy business, then you’re going to love Netflix’s latest release! Netflix’s new original series Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has all those elements wrapped into an eight-episode story, and is set for release on October 28th.

The new show is based on the young adult novel Half Bad by author Sally Green, and has two sequels: ‘Half Wild’ and ‘Half Lost’. That means, if this first season is successful at Netflix, the streaming service can use these three books as inspiration for future seasons.

The cast includes Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrn, Nadia Parkes as Annalise, Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel, Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica, Karen Connell as Ceelia, Paul Ready as Soul, David Gyasi as Marcus, Kerry Fox as Esmie, Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn, Misia Butler as Niall and Liz White. Róisín Murphy stars in the film.

Ready to know what the story is all about? We’ve got the answer for you below!

What are The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself about?

The show tells the story of Nathan Byrn, a teen that struggles with being like his father. He might be following in his dad’s footsteps, who is the world’s most dangerous witch. The teens and his friends are there to help him find out more about himself.

Check out the synopsis shared by Netflix below:

Sixteen-year-old Nathan is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Nathan is constantly monitored, fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps. But as the boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, Nathan and mischievous Annalise, and charismatic Gabriel will soon discover who he truly is. It’s a story about the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds.