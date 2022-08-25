The Banshee of Inisherin: Everything You Need to Know About Martin McDonagh’s Latest Film

The Banshee of Inisherin is Martin McDonagh’s latest film and looks to be an amalgamation of the best aspects of McDonagh’s films.

The story is set on a remote island off the coast of West Ireland. Padraic(Colin Farell) is heartbroken to find his lifelong friend Colm(Brendan Gleeson) refuses to speak to him. Padraic, along with his sister(Kerry Condon) and a troubled youth(Barry Keoghan), set out to attempt to rekindle the friendship. As Padraic’s desire to remain friends increases, so does Colm’s resolve, building to what appears to be a classic McDonagh-style climax.

Farell and Keoghan. Credit:Searchlight pictures

This is McDonagh’s seventh film and his first collaboration with Searchlight Pictures. We see the return of the In Bruges duo Farell and Gleeson, along with an array of Irish talent, including Pat Short, Sheila Flitton, and Gary Lydon. The film is the type of comedy/drama that we’ve come to expect from the mind of the man who directed both Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The trailer instills a sense of rising tempo that will surely end in some form of the violent finale.

The film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4th, followed by a limited international release on the 21st of October.