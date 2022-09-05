‘The Bad Seed Returns’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

The Bad Seed Returns is around the corner now, and the sequel to the 2018 film returns viewers to Emma’s life. Now fifteen years old, she appears to be your typical teenage girl, but appearances can be deceiving.

Emma’s aunt Angela has assumed the role of her guardian, but her husband wants to see the teen be shipped off to boarding school. Her husband trusts Emma and is disturbed by her. Given the events of The Bad Seed, he is not wrong for feeling this way, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to get what he wants.

Meanwhile, Emma will be contending with the new girl at her school. She has been able to fly under the radar, but the new girl knows the dark secrets she’s been hiding.

How far can this teen go before she’s caught? She’s about to test her limits to the misfortune of those around her.

The Cast of The Bad Seed Returns

The Bad Seed Returns on Lifetime on Monday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The movie will be re-air on September 6, Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

The cast for The Bad Seed Returns is as follows:

Mckenna Grace as Emma

Michelle Morgan as Angela

Doron Bell as Ronnie George

Madeleine Kelders as Mrs. Chaudry

Benjamin Ayres as Robert Costa

Lorne Cardinal as Brian

Patty McCormack as Dr. March

Jude Wilson as Nathan

Ella Dixon as Kat

Marlee Walchuk as Cora

Lorne Cardinal as Brian

Trailer