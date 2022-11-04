‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Date Confirmed for January 2023

Viewers can tune into Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. However, that’s not the only thing to look for. We’ll soon tune into one man’s search for a wife in The Bachelor Season 27.

But there is also a piece of bad news. It’s just that it will happen later, and ABC will not put two shows from its Bachelor Nation franchise on simultaneously. So, we will need a few more months to see the newest search for love.

The good news is that the premiere date for the new season is out. Viewers will see the new journey start on Monday, January 23rd, 2023. Although the show used to be a fall one, it was dragged to the midseason due to The Bachelorette’s season back in May 2020 being pushed to the fall.

Zach Shallcross, 26, is going to take on the search for love. He was a part of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, and this time he stands a chance of love by being in the driver’s seat.

Zach says he is more than ready to find love, and his time on The Bachelorette has prepared him to settle down with the woman of his dreams. So will he be able to find that during the show? He’ll have around 25 and 30 women to choose from throughout this journey.

