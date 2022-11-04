Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Date Confirmed for January 2023

Avatar photo

Published

The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelor
Image Credit: ABC

Viewers can tune into Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. However, that’s not the only thing to look for. We’ll soon tune into one man’s search for a wife in The Bachelor Season 27.

But there is also a piece of bad news. It’s just that it will happen later, and ABC will not put two shows from its Bachelor Nation franchise on simultaneously. So, we will need a few more months to see the newest search for love.

The good news is that the premiere date for the new season is out. Viewers will see the new journey start on Monday, January 23rd, 2023. Although the show used to be a fall one, it was dragged to the midseason due to The Bachelorette’s season back in May 2020 being pushed to the fall.

Zach Shallcross, 26, is going to take on the search for love. He was a part of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, and this time he stands a chance of love by being in the driver’s seat.

Zach says he is more than ready to find love, and his time on The Bachelorette has prepared him to settle down with the woman of his dreams. So will he be able to find that during the show? He’ll have around 25 and 30 women to choose from throughout this journey.

For more updates regarding this new season, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest

Entertainment

Who Dies in ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1? [Spoilers]

Manifest season 4, part 1, has finally landed on Netflix. If you thought the murder of Grace Stone was shocking in season 3, you...

7 mins ago
Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season

Entertainment

Who is Henry Kim in ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1? [Spoilers]

Spoilers Warning: Spoilers for Manifest season 4, episodes 1 and 2! Alright, Manifesters, be honest. Who stayed up late to at least watch the...

12 mins ago
Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season Manifest season 4 part 1, Manifest season 4, Manifest new season

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1: Does Jack Messina Return? And Who Plays the Role?

Actor Jack Messina played the role of Cal Stone before the role was recast in the season 3 finale due to a significant plot...

17 mins ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: What is a Black Box on an Airplane?

Warning: Spoilers for Manifest season 4, part 1 below! Manifesters, the day has finally come. Manifest season 4 is here! Josh Dallas has absolutely...

23 mins ago
Sesame Street season 53, Sesame Street, Sesame Street cast, Sesame Street plot Sesame Street season 53, Sesame Street, Sesame Street cast, Sesame Street plot

Entertainment

When Do New Episodes of Sesame Street Come Out on HBO Max? [Season 53]

The latest season of Sesame Street is currently streaming on HBO Max. The long-running children’s show is about to release its season 53 and...

27 mins ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1: Does Zeke Die?

Part 1 of Manifest season 4 has finally premiered on Netflix, and Manifesters are excited to see Zeke again. Matt Long was almost unable...

33 mins ago

Health & Wellbeing

What To Do With Stained, Discolored Teeth

In this post, we'll discuss the different methods available for fixing stained teeth and what might be the best option for you. So keep...

2 hours ago

Life

5 YouTube Channels That Help Boost Your Studies

YouTube is not only one of the best video hosting platforms where you can showcase your talents, but also a great method to boost...

19 hours ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Expected Release Date, New and Old Cast, and Plot Rumors

Some significant changes are coming to Sex Education season 4, and we’re ready to see what they look like. But the question on everyone’s...

21 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review, Manifest

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Cast Guide: Who’s Who in the New Series?

Manifest is almost here! After Manifesters helped save the franchise from cancellation, Manifest season 4 finally begins streaming on Netflix on November 4. Netflix...

21 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Coming to Netflix? [Worldwide Releases]

A new season of Manifest is almost here! More than a year after Netflix stepped in to save the Manifest franchise from cancellation by...

21 hours ago
Me Before You, Me Before You cast, Me Before You plot, Me Before You review Me Before You, Me Before You cast, Me Before You plot, Me Before You review

Entertainment

Where is the Romance Movie ‘Me Before You’ Steaming?

If you’ve watched Me Before You, you know that people are arguing whether its ending was a satisfying conclusion or not. Either way, the...

1 day ago