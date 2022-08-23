‘The Anthrax Attacks’: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, and More

This September, The Anthrax Attacks is released on Netflix. The Anthrax Attacks is about the attacks that killed five Americans and caused at least 17 to fall ill in one of the worst biological attacks in United States history. The Anthrax Attacks releases this September 8, ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Well, just one week after the 9/11 attack, people started receiving letters containing deadly anthrax spores. One was thought to be a strange but natural occurrence. Then more followed, putting countless postal workers in jeopardy. A lengthy FBI investigation followed as the attacks unfolded across America and beyond.

Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team) directed The Anthrax Attacks, and The Anthrax Attacks digs deep into one of the most extensive and most complex FBI investigations. The Anthrax Attacks is produced by BBC Studios Production and stars Clark Gregg. This incredible scientific tale is told using a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments based on actual FBI field notes and emails.

The Anthrax Attacks will be released on Thursday, September 8, on Netflix. The Anthrax Attacks have a runtime of 102 minutes.

Trailer of The Anthrax Attacks

The official trailer for The Anthrax Attacks feature gives us our first look at Clark Gregg, who portrays Dr. Bruce Ivins in the reenactment portions of the film.

The Anthrax Attacks | Official Trailer | Netflix