‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Updates: When Could The ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff Arrive On Netflix?

We’re quickly approaching the end of 2022, and it’s making us more and more anxious about the possibility of That ’90s Show coming out this year. Sadly, it’s all very hush-hush on the upcoming teen series release date, which is a huge bummer.

A camera crew began shooting the show in early February and wrapped production in late July. The episodes should then have entered post-production almost immediately after production finished. As of Oct. 26, the show has been undergoing post-production for about three months.

We were hoping to see That ‘90s Show in October, but sadly that wasn’t the case. Now, Netflix has unveiled its complete slate of shows and movies coming in November, and the teen series is noticeably missing from the lineup.

So, what could this mean for the That ’90s Show release date? We shared our release date predictions below.

When could That ’90s Show arrive on Netflix?

That ’90s Show won’t come out this month. With that being said, our last hope is that it’ll get added to Netflix sometime in December. If it does come out in December, Netflix will most likely announce its release date soon. It would make a great Christmas present!

There’s a chance that Netflix might release the series on New Year’s Day or sometime in the early spring. But I don’t even see them holding the show past February 2023. Whenever they do it, it just seems like an unnecessarily long wait after waiting for so long already.

At the moment, the show will be released in December 2022 or January 2023. But keep in mind, this is only our prediction, and the show might come out later than we expect. We’ll let you know the official release date when Netflix announces it to the world.