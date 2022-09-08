Tell Me Lies: The Real Story Behind the Baird College School

The first three episodes of Tell Me Lies are now streaming on Hulu. The dramatic series is based on the book by Carola Lovering, which follows the toxic romance between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco.The two came across each other in Lucy’s first year at Baird College as Stephen was heading into his junior year.

The viewers have been keeping a close eye on on-campus social and academic journeys. Similar to the other film and tv projects, the question of whether production took place in the actual setting showcased has come up.

According to The Cinemaholic, Tell Me Lies was shot in the south, specifically in the Atlanta metro area.

Of course, the question arises as to whether Baird College even exists.

-No, it doesn’t, at least not anymore. The institution was opened in 1885 and operated for over a decade in Clinton, Missouri, before closing. It was an all-female college.

The campus in the show is Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and it’s a private women’s liberal arts college that the show has coined as a co-ed institution.

One can expect all the ten episodes of Tell Me Lies to arrive on Hulu over the next few weeks.

For more updates regarding this series, keep an eye on our website.