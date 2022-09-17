Connect with us

Tell Me Lies Season 1 finale: List Of All Episodes, Including Finale

Image Credit: HULU

Hulu’s latest series, Tell Me Lies, proved an instant favorite among audiences. For now, just the first three episodes are streaming, but fans are already anticipating the fourth episode, mainly because episode 3 hinted about a big twist ahead.
So how many episodes will be there this season, and when will the finale arrive?

The first season of this Hulu series will have only ten episodes. At the moment, the first three are available on the Hulu platform. Tell Me Lies therefore enjoyed a 3-episode premiere, and only one episode will follow each week on Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Although the first season consists of 10 episodes, that doesn’t mean we are in for ten weeks. As the first three episodes were dropped on its premiere date, it only leaves seven more episodes. So it will continue for seven weeks.

Here is a list of all the episodes, including its finale:-

Episode 1 – “Lightning Strikes,” Sept. 7
Episode 2 – “Hot-Blooded,” Sept. 7
Episode 3 – “We Don’t Touch; We Collide,” Sept. 7
Episode 4 – Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,” Sept. 14
Episode 5 – “Merry F*cking Christmas,” Sept. 21
Episode 6, no title yet, Sept. 28
Episode 7, no title yet, Oct. 5
Episode 8, no title yet, Oct. 12
Episode 9, no title yet, Oct. 19
Episode 10, no title yet, Oct. 26

