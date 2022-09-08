‘Tell Me Lies’ Full Episode Release Schedule, Trailer, and Plot

Hulu has released a new drama called Tell Me Lies. You may have some unanswered questions about the show – here’s all the information so you don’t miss anything!

Tell Me Lies is based on a novel called Tell Me Lies, written by Carola Lovering. The author is also a consulting producer for the Hulu series, while Megan Oppenheimer is the executive producer and showrunner.

The plot of Tell Me Lies:

The drama will follow the intoxicating and toxic relationship between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who meet in college. As audiences will see, their relationship becomes complicated and toxic over time.

When do new episodes of Tell Me Lies come out on Hulu?

There will be ten episodes in the first season of Tell Me Lies. The first three episodes are available on Hulu now, and one new chapter will be released weekly each Wednesday until the finale on October 26th.

Episode 1 – “Lightning Strikes,” September, 7

Episode 2 – “Hot-Blooded,” September, 7

Episode 3 – “We Don’t Touch, We Collide,” September, 7

Episode 4 – Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,” September, 14

Episode 5 – “Merry F*cking Christmas,” September, 21

Episode 6, no title yet, September, 28

Episode 7, no title yet, October, 5

Episode 8, no title yet, October, 12

Episode 9, no title yet, October, 19

Episode 10, no title yet, October, 26

Trailer: