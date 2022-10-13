Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Tár’ Starring Cate Blanchett: Release Date, Where to Watch, Trailer, Plot, and More

Avatar photo

Published

TAR, TAR plot, TAR cast, TAR review
Image Credit: EMJAG Productions

For a slick, well-crafted thriller about the modern art world and the criminal underworld, Tár is well worth your time. The movie premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival and has earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. If you’re looking for a terrific film with superb acting, this movie is for you.

Watch a captivating story unfold of Lydia Tár, one of the greatest living composers and conductors that the world has ever seen. She was also the first-ever woman to be named chief conductor of a major orchestra in Germany. Narratives offer a rare glimpse into the world of gifted professionals and brilliant artists.

The cast for Todd Field’s directorial debut, starring Blanchett, is joined by Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, and another talented cast, including Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong. Composing the film is Hildur Guðnadóttir, who previously won the Best Original Score and Best Original Music Academy Award nominations for her work on the Joker. She’s now the first female composer to win both.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Is TAR starring Cate Blanchett, available on Netflix?

The movie “Tár” with Cate Blanchett is one of the most talked about movies, but unfortunately, it’s not on Netflix.

There are plenty of thrilling psychological thrillers on Netflix to stream. The list includes Bird Box, The Call, Spiderhead, and Oxygen.

Where you can stream TAR starring Cate Blanchett

Tár started as a limited theatrical release on October 7, 2022, then expanded to a wide release on October 28, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks

Entertainment

‘Jexi’: Soundtrack for Netflix’s New Comedy [All Songs]

Looking for a lighthearted comedy movie with a bunch of laughs? Then Jexi is just what you’re looking for. The 2019 film has just...

5 mins ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 on Netflix?

When it comes to witch shows, there is no denying that the excellent series A Discovery of Witches is a spellbinding affair that fans...

10 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Worldwide Release Times on Netflix

Netflix has several popular movies and TV shows right now. From cult classics such as American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy Productions creates new content...

14 mins ago
Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Salem’ on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

There is no better time to check out a witch-filled series than during the Halloween season, making Salem a must-watch affair. But can Netflix...

17 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Is the 657 Boulevard House a Real Place?

Looking for a spooky new show you’ll have on the edge of your seat waiting to see what happens next? The Watcher is released...

21 mins ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘Spirit Rangers’? [Full Cast List]

The New Netflix Original animated series, The Spirit Rangers, is available for a whole family to enjoy soon! The 10-episode season premiered on October...

24 mins ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 Out on Netflix?

One of the newest shows on Netflix is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’. The show has quickly gained a dedicated following because of its inclusive...

31 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Did ‘The Watcher’ Send Letters to the New Jersey Family in Real Life?

From creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix announced their newest thriller series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The Watcher stars Naomi Watts...

41 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Who Lives at 657 Boulevard Now?

Today, on October 13, Netflix debuts its true crime miniseries, The Watcher. This series follows the story of a family who received threatening letters...

45 mins ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’: What is Netflix’s Mexican Mystery-Crime Series About?

Belascoarán, PI is an offbeat Mexican crime mystery series with an avid fanbase. There’s a good chance this new show will be a hit...

49 mins ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

What is Animated-Series ‘Spirit Rangers’ on Netflix About?

One new family-friendly series is now streaming on Netflix! The Spirit Ranger series debuts its ten episodes on Monday, October 10, and it’s a...

15 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Series

Now is the perfect time to get hooked on another true crime story. The Watcher premieres this week and tells the true story of...

15 hours ago