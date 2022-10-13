‘Tár’ Starring Cate Blanchett: Release Date, Where to Watch, Trailer, Plot, and More

For a slick, well-crafted thriller about the modern art world and the criminal underworld, Tár is well worth your time. The movie premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival and has earned positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. If you’re looking for a terrific film with superb acting, this movie is for you.

Watch a captivating story unfold of Lydia Tár, one of the greatest living composers and conductors that the world has ever seen. She was also the first-ever woman to be named chief conductor of a major orchestra in Germany. Narratives offer a rare glimpse into the world of gifted professionals and brilliant artists.

The cast for Todd Field’s directorial debut, starring Blanchett, is joined by Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, and another talented cast, including Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong. Composing the film is Hildur Guðnadóttir, who previously won the Best Original Score and Best Original Music Academy Award nominations for her work on the Joker. She’s now the first female composer to win both.

Is TAR starring Cate Blanchett, available on Netflix?

The movie “Tár” with Cate Blanchett is one of the most talked about movies, but unfortunately, it’s not on Netflix.

There are plenty of thrilling psychological thrillers on Netflix to stream. The list includes Bird Box, The Call, Spiderhead, and Oxygen.

Where you can stream TAR starring Cate Blanchett

Tár started as a limited theatrical release on October 7, 2022, then expanded to a wide release on October 28, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below: